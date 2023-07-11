Evacuations begin after flood warnings in Ravi, Sutlej, Chenab Rivers

KKH closed for traffic due to landslide near Hassanabad.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/BAHAWALNAGAR.JHANG - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed the authorities to make foolproof arrangements to handle the possible flood situation in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.
The PM also directed them to get prepared for timely and safe evacuation and create awareness among the people in the potentially affected areas. The prime minister appreciated the Rangers and Rescue 1122 personnel for the timely evacuation and assistance of the people trapped in flood water in Shakargarh. He said the timely relief actions by the Rangers and Rescue helped save dozens of people including women and children.
"I along with the whole nation pay tributes to the country's dutiful personnel", he remarked.
In light of the Met department’s forecast of heavy rain, the PDMA on Monday has cautioned all districts connected to Ravi River to remain alert for emergency situation in wake of flood and rains which is likely in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sialkot Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal.
The PDMA has issued an ‘alert’ in the slum and encroachment areas across the Ravi River and adjacent low-lying areas susceptible to urban flooding, in the provincial metropolis on Monday.
In this connection, various formations have carried out mock exercises to rescue citizens trapped in flooded areas, Lahore Commissioner Office sources said.
Under the directions of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the authorities concerned have removed all encroachments and slums under the River Ravi bridges immediately in the wake of possible floods.
The residents living in the vicinity of Ravi River and low lying areas have begun making evacuation arrangements. The residents have also been advised to take their valuables along with them to safer locations. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued a fresh warning regarding the possibility of floods in River Ravi after India released approximately 185,000 cusecs of water from the Ujh Barrage.
Earlier, on Friday, about 14,000 cusecs of water was flowing in River Ravi, the official said, adding that there was normal flow in the river with the water flowing below the bridges.
According to experts from Irrigation Department and Flood Management, if water level reaches up to 80,000 cusecs, it can lead to some serious damage, but the current flow of water is within safe limits.
Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense teams were equipped with boats and life jackets.
A flood control room has been set up in district administration office, which includes representatives of civil defence and PDMA, the sources informed.
The preparations come as the provincial capital was battered by rains on last Wednesday, with water several feet high accumulating in multiple areas.
It also resulted in at least six casualties. Last month, over two dozen people died in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, the memories of last year’s floods are still fresh. Pakistan recorded its wettest July in over sixty years, with the country receiving three-times the rainfall.
‘WATER LEVEL INCREASES IN SUTLEJ RIVER’
After release by India, water level in Sutlej river is continuously increasing, and it was recorded 16 feet at Head Ganda Singh, near here on Monday. According to the Bahawalnagar district administration, all arrangements had been made to deal with any emergency situation due to expected flooding in the river.
A spokesperson for the district administration said that water level at Head Ganda Singh had increased from 13 feet to 16 feet during the past 12 hours. At the head works, water release increased from 7,741 cusecs to 22,341cusecs on Monday. At Head Sulemanki, the upstream water level was recorded at 22,283 cusecs, and downstream 11,496 cusecs. The district administration has put all relevant departments on high alert in the wake of expected flood-like situation in River Sutlej.
RIVER CHENAB FLOWS IN MEDIUM FLOOD: FFC
The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Monday said that heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of River Chenab has resulted in flooding situation at its various control structures and it was running in “medium flood” in its reaches “Marala-Khanki-Qadirabad”.
According to daily FFC report, all other major rivers of Indus River System (IRS) were flowing under “normal flow condition”. Medium to high level flooding in river Ravi at Jassar (Ist Control Station in Pakistan on River Ravi) and medium level flooding in its other Nullahs during the next 24 hours. Present combined live storage of the country’s major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 8.279 MAF Vs 2.817 MAF of last year at the same date against total value of 13.443 MAF.
‘EXPECTED FLOODING IN JHANG’
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi in view of expected floods, visited different areas including Moza Jogera, Kharora Baqir and directed villagers to shift to safe places for security.
Moreover, announcements were made on loudspeakers of mosques warning the resident of low-lying areas with their animals for their safety. DC visited Flood Relief Camps along with officers of district administration.
Talking to the people gathered there, the Deputy Commissioner informed that 18 flood relief camps had set up in different areas of the district. He said all possible arrangements had been finalized in view of expected floods in rivers. The concerned officers had been appointed at relief camps with all possible facilities for the affected people. It may be noted that two Rivers Jhelum and Chenab join at the place of Trimu Head Works in Jhang district and people were affected every year according to the level of floods.
KKH CLOSED FOR TRAFFIC NEAR HASSANABAD DUE TO LANDSLIDE
Karakoram Highway is closed for traffic near Hassanabad due to landslides. A Spokesman of the National Highway Authority( NHA) said on Monday that necessary machinery has been delivered, and the road is being opened. He said that N-35 is closed for all types of traffic near Nasirabad due to landslides. He asked the citizens traveling on the highway to start their journey after getting the necessary information.