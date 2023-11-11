ECP asks MPs, MPAs to submit assets’ details by 31st Dec

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan has drawn the attention of the members of the parliament and Sindh and Balochistan provincial assemblies to submit assets details. They were asked to submit details to the Election Commission by 31st December. The statements of assets and liabilities including their spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form-B for the financial years 2022- 2023 will be required.

It says,”Every member of an assembly and Senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before 31st December each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B,”. The Commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, shall publish the names of Members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

It was conveyed tgat the Commission shall, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a Member of an Assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such Member shall cease to function till he files the statement of assets and liabilities. According to the rules, the prescribed Form-B along with instructions / guidelines prepared in this regard can be obtained free of cost from the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad, offices of Provincial Election Commissioners of respective Province, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and Secretariats of concerned Provincial Assemblies. Moreover, Form-B can also be downloaded from the ECP’s Website i.e. www.ecp.gov.pk.