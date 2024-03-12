Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Inter colleges science, art exhibition held

APP
March 12, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Peshawar Model Degree Colleges organised an in­ter colleges science and art exhibition here at City University of Science and Information Tech­nology, Peshawar.

The aim and objec­tives of the event was to bring together the scien­tific and artistic abilities of the students and to encourage them for cre­ativity and innovation in specific fields.

Students from differ­ent colleges enthusiasti­cally participated in the event and showcased their scientific ideas and artistic models including drawing, sketching and live painting.

Prof Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai, Chairman BISE Peshawar, was the chief guest on the occasion.

He admired the scien­tific concepts and artistic idea of the students and appreciated the efforts of administration for ar­ranging such an innova­tive event.

Vertical development a solution to housing crisis in Pakistan

The chief guest award­ed certificates and shields to the winner students.

At the end, Director Peshawar Model De­gree Colleges Muham­mad Sohail presented college souvenir to the chief guest.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1710196575.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024