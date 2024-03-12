Inter colleges science, art exhibition held

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Model Degree Colleges organised an in­ter colleges science and art exhibition here at City University of Science and Information Tech­nology, Peshawar.

The aim and objec­tives of the event was to bring together the scien­tific and artistic abilities of the students and to encourage them for cre­ativity and innovation in specific fields.

Students from differ­ent colleges enthusiasti­cally participated in the event and showcased their scientific ideas and artistic models including drawing, sketching and live painting.

Prof Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai, Chairman BISE Peshawar, was the chief guest on the occasion.

He admired the scien­tific concepts and artistic idea of the students and appreciated the efforts of administration for ar­ranging such an innova­tive event.

The chief guest award­ed certificates and shields to the winner students.

At the end, Director Peshawar Model De­gree Colleges Muham­mad Sohail presented college souvenir to the chief guest.