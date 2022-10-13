Share:

Liverpool hammered Rangers 7-1 in a Group A matchday 4 game Wednesday, with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah scoring the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history.

Rangers took the lead with Scott Arfield in the 17th minute, and after seven minutes, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino leveled the score with his goal at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Firmino also ignited the spark of the Liverpool show in the 55th minute.

After Darwin Nunez scored the Reds’ third goal in the 66th minute, Salah netted a hat-trick in the 75th, 80th and 81st minutes.

Harvey Elliott scored another one in the 87th minute and declared the final score of 7-1.

Liverpool got a much-needed victory and collected 9 points in Group A, behind leaders Napoli, which has secured four victories out of four matches so far after their 4-2 victory against Ajax on Wednesday.

Napoli, Club Brugge and Bayern Munich have already qualified for the round of 16 after the matchday 4 results.