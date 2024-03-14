China hands over $100,000 cash assistance for rain-hit areas in Balochistan, KP

Chinese government has handed over $100,000 emergency cash assistance to Pakistan for rain-hit areas in Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A donation ceremony was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for emergency aid provided by the Chinese government to rain-hit areas in Balochistan and KP.

On behalf of the Chinese government, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong handed $100,000 emergency cash assistance over to the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Mohammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, an official statement read.

China hopes that this cash donation can provide timely and necessary assistance to the needy people, it added.

The Chinese embassy, consulates and Chinese enterprises in Pakistan have also taken active action, distributed 30,000 bottles of mineral water and 3,000 cans of food and other supplies to the people in Gwadar, and taken people into refuge at the Gwadar Faqur School built with China's aid.

In the near future, an additional RMB 500,000 in material assistance will be provided through the Consulate General in Karachi, it concluded.

Earlier in the month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a day after taking oath as the country's 24th premier on March 4, announced the federal government's relief package for those affected by the torrential rains in Gwadar, and other parts of the country.

