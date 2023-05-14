Sunday, May 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Qatar shows interest to invest in Pakistan

Qatar shows interest to invest in Pakistan
Web Desk
3:09 PM | May 14, 2023
National

Qatar has showed keen interest in exploring new investment prospects in Pakistan in various sectors under its national rejuvenation project, Vision 2030.

The interest was shown by Qatar’s ambassador to Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud Abdul Rahman Al-Thani during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik in Islamabad.

He said Qatar considers Pakistan as its main strategic partner in the fields of education, food supply, setting up LNG plants and airports infrastructure.

Talking to the Qatari envoy, Jawad Sohrab Malik underscored the vast investment potential of Pakistan, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, education, seaport fuel terminals, wind and hydro-power projects and airport infrastructure projects.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1684012733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023