African and Asian teams grab the headlines

Although it is a case of as you were amongst the ten teams that lead the way in the latest edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking, there is plenty of movement further down the standings following the matches contested in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations and the AFC Asian Cup.

Indeed, across the two continents, no fewer than six teams have scaled ten places or more. Amongst the African sides, Côte d’Ivoire (39th, up 10) reap the rewards of their continental triumph on home soil, secured following an eventful tournament campaign. Beaten finalists Nigeria (28th, up 14) make significant strides but are no match for the Angola side they ousted in the last eight (93rd, up 24), who are the biggest climbers in the latest instalment of the global ranking.

In the points stakes, two-time Asian Cup winners Qatar (37th, up 21) chalk up the biggest tally (92.04 points) after capitalising on home comforts to successfully defend their continental crown. Elsewhere, Jordan (70th, up 17), who were edged out by the Maroons in the final, make good ground, as do Thailand (101st, up 12), whose journey came to an end at the last-16 stage.

Qatar’s rise sees them enter uncharted territory, with two other teams also recording best-ever rankings. Senegal (17th, up 3), who suffered shoot-out heartbreak at the hands of the eventual winners Cote d’Ivoire in the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16, break new ground, while Tajikistan (99th, up 7) mark their maiden Asian Cup campaign by making a first-ever appearance in the top 100. Other impressive performers are Equatorial Guinea (79th, up 9), South Africa (58th, up 8), Cabo Verde (65th, up 8), Namibia (107th, up 8) and Mali (47th, up 4). The next edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking will be published on 4 April.

Leader Argentina (unchanged)

Moves into top 10 None

Moves out of top 10 None

Matches played in total 125 (including 2 in 2023)

Most matches played Congo DR, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria (8 matches)

Biggest move by points Qatar (up 92.04 points)

Biggest move by places Angola (up 24 ranks)

Biggest drop by points Vietnam (down 41.00 points)

Biggest drop by places Guinea-Bissau, India (down 15 ranks)

Newly ranked teams None

Teams that are no longer ranked None

Inactive teams that are no longer ranked Eritrea