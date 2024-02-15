Met Office predicts rain, snowfall in country from Saturday

A strong westerly is at last expected to start affecting the upper and central parts of Pakistan from this weekend, as no or very little precipitation and snowfall has been received during the current winter season which is about to end in the coming weeks.

According to the Met office, moderate to heavy rain/thunderstorm as well as isolated hailstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Feb 17 (Saturday) to Feb 21 with occasional gaps.

Similarly, rainy spell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would last for four days – from Feb 17 to Feb 20, while upper and central Punjab is expected to experience the westerly’s effects from Feb 17 Feb 21.

In the case of southern Punjab and northern/north-western Balochistan, the rainfall is predicted on Sunday and Monday [Feb 18 and 19].

However, weather will remain dry in Sindh with its southern parts witnessing strong gusty winds from Feb 18 to Feb 20.

Being located in a region worst affected by climate change, Pakistan needs effective steps to deal with challenges like food security and crop pattern to secure the future of 240 million people, as it is feared that global warming will push millions of them into poverty.