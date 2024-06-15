Saturday, June 15, 2024
Eidul Azha 2024-25: Chances of rain on second day

Web Desk
4:24 PM | June 15, 2024
The Meteorological Department has predicted rains on the second day of Eidul Azha. 

According to the Met Office, moist currents from the Arabian Gulf are likely to enter the upper and central regions of the country. 

On June 18, rains are likely to hit several parts of Gilgit, KP, Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan and Sindh as the moist currents will be entering the western regions of the country. 

Weather pundits say Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are likely to experience heavy rains/thunder showers with gusty winds from June 18 to 22.  

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have very hot and dry weather from June 16 to 18. 

The Meteorological Department said that between June 18 and 22, Chitral and Abbottabad are likely to experience intermittent rains at few places with wind and thunderstorm. 

During June 16-18 period, the weather will remain very hot and dry in most parts of Balochistan.  

