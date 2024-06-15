Lawyers' murder in Attock; people will see justice in case: Azam Tarar

Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar said Friday that horrific killing of lawyers in Attock was condemnable and people would see justice being done in the case.

Addressing the Punjab Bar Council, Federal Law Minister Tarar said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had sought an investigation report into murder of two lawyers.

Immediately after the murder of the lawyers, the chief minister spoke to the Punjab IG and the accused was arrested immediately, he said.

"There will be no laxity in investigation of the Attock incident by the government and now the law will take its course," said Tarar.

"We do not want excess to be committed with anyone but when a crime is committed, the state has to take action and prosecute the perpetrators. I promise you will see justice is being done in this case," he added.

On the order of the chief minister, trial of the accused will be conducted in a special court. He said government was taking steps for the welfare of lawyers.

"The government has allocated funds of one billion rupees for lawyers. With the efforts of Ahsan Bhoon, the lawyer package was announced.