Pakistan and United States have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting economic growth, energy security and partnership in long-term flood rehabilitation efforts.

This understanding came during a meeting between Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the U.S. Department of State Geoffery Pyatt and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister appreciated holding of the Pakistan-U.S. Energy Security Dialogue in promoting energy security which would be beneficial for both countries. He encouraged further investment in the country's energy infrastructure which would also help transition towards clean energy.

Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the ongoing dialogues and cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in areas such as trade and investment, health, security, and climate change.

The Assistant Secretary appreciated Pakistan for its forward-looking renewable energy policy.

The Pak-U.S. Energy Security Dialogue is a joint initiative aimed at promoting energy security and serves as a platform for high-level discussions between the United States and Pakistan on bilateral energy priorities, advancing the renewable energy transition, and exploring economic and commercial opportunities in the energy sector.

Assistant Secretary for Oceans, Environment, and Science of the US State Department, Monica Medina, who is also in Pakistan on an official visit, informed the Prime Minister that she is leading a delegation for meetings of the Pak-US Climate and Environment Working Group. She praised the commitment and dedication with which the government of Pakistan had responded to the consequences of the last year's devastating floods.

The senior U.S. diplomats affirmed the Biden Administration's desire to enhance Pakistan-U.S. cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, health, security, and climate change.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South Central Asia, Elizabeth Horst, and Chief Climate Officer, Development Finance Corporation Jake Levine, as well as US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome also attended the meeting.