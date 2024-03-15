CM Maryam orders relaunch of health card in 3 months

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday chaired numerous meetings granting approval to various proposals and administrative mea­sures aiming to uplift the marginal­ized communities. The new measures approved in the meetings pertained to the welfare of laborers, relaunch of health cards for the poor, provision of tetra milk to meet dietary needs of students, school transport and elec­tric bikes. The issue of rehabilitation of small roads also came under dis­cussion in one of the meetings and the chief minister set a deadline of six months to complete this task.

While chairing a special meeting on workers’ safety, the chief minister ordered the establishment of a world-class lab to identify risk areas to en­sure their safety. In this connection, she directed to compile a compre­hensive data of laborers and work­ers across Punjab, adding that safety measures should be implemented to protect workers in factories. Also, Maryam Nawaz directed to start oc­cupational safety and health mobile lab project for the purpose. She also directed to enact effective legislation for the protection of motorcycle rid­ing youth, employed by rider services.

Earlier, the concerned authorities briefed the chief minister about the proposal to issue labour cards to daily wagers to provide them social security benefits. The meeting was also told that a labor complex and labor colonies will be built in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi, where 1400 labour­ers and 800 labour families will be provided accommodation. Madam Chief Minister also directed to expe­dite the completion of labour colony projects in Sunder and Taxila. ”I am committed to providing workers their own house.” She added,”Labor colonies will be built in phases across Punjab”, she remarked.

MEASURES FOR STUDENTS’ EDUCATION

Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a meeting regarding the School Educa­tion Department. It was decided to re­constitute the School Education Coun­cil during the meeting. Approval was also granted to undertake restructur­ing of the Punjab Curriculum Wing.

The CM directed to restore morning assembly in the government schools. On the direction of CM, tetra milk will be provided in the schools in order to meet dietary needs of the students. This pilot project will be launched in the schools of district Rajanpur and flavoured milk will be provided with the cooperation of Engro Foods.

Maryam Nawaz directed the launch of a milk project for the students across the province. She expressed her concern over the affairs of Punjab Text Book and Curriculum Board. She expressed her indignation over delay being caused for the provision of cur­riculum books to the students. The CM sought a comprehensive plan to trans­fer the schools across Punjab on solar energy. The proposal to start afternoon classes and evening coaching centers in the government schools was also reviewed. The CM directed to ensure implementation on the appointment of CEO. Maryam Nawaz underscored that they would initiate all possible steps for the revival of better and quality education in the government schools across Punjab adding that it is the right of every child studying in the govern­ment schools to acquire education ac­cording to the international standard. Matters pertaining to the School Trans­port Programme, electric bikes, bags free schools and other affairs were also reviewed during the meeting. A com­prehensive briefing was given to intro­duce reforms in school education.

HEALTH CARD TO BE RELAUNCHED IN 3 MONTHS

Chairing a meeting on the relaunching of health insurance scheme in Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that no poor person will be deprived of his right to free treatment. ”We want to provide the best medical facilities to the common man.”, she observed.

Madam Chief Minister stressed that health card was a project of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the new gov­ernment wanted to re-launch it in a sustainable manner. She directed the authorities concerned to form a work­ing group to make health cards more effective, and present a workable plan in this regard within 3 months.