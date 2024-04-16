Gold rates up by Rs800 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs800 and was sold at Rs247,300 on Monday as compared to its sale at Rs.246,500 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs686 and was sold at Rs212,020 against the sale price of Rs211,334 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also in­creased to Rs194,351 from Rs193,723, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver re­mained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively. The price of gold in the inter­national market increased by $8 to $2,371 from $2,363, the association reported.