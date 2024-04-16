PM Shehbaz, Saudi FM confer on regional affairs and strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the delegation led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, as the two leaders discussed the regional developments, including the deteriorating situation in the occupied Palestinian Territories.



The Prime Minister and the Saudi Foreign Minister reaffirmed their steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their commitment to a just and lasting solution to the conflict.



Additionally, the two leaders explored new avenues to deepen the strategic and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, focused on expediting the implementation of Saudi investments in the country.