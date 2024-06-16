Minister for steps to enhance export process

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said that there is a need to ensure effective measures in collaboration with all stakeholders to enhance the export process.

The minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Department of Plant Protection.

The meeting discussed to increase mango exports. The Track and Trace system should be implemented immediately, said Rana Tanveer sharing his views.

He said the system will ensure real-time monitoring of the value chain in mango exports. “Pakistani mangoes have high demand worldwide,” said Rana Tanveer, adding that transparency and merit must be ensured in the system.

The minister said that strict adherence to protocols for mango exports must be ensured. Corruption will not be tolerated in the Department of Plant Protection, he added

“We are ensuring all necessary measures to maintain the high standards of Pakistan’s mango exports,” said Tanveer, adding that there will be no compromise on quality and standards during the inspection of mango treatment plants.

He said recommendations should be formulated in collaboration with stakeholders to increase mango exports.