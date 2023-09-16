 PFF names squad for women’s international tournament in Saudi Arabia 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Fed­eration (PFF) on Friday an­nounced the squad of the Pakistan women’s football team for the Women’s Inter­national Friendly Tourna­ment (Six Nations) in Saudi Arabia. The 22-member squad led by Maria Khan includes Goalkeepers: Ru­maysa Khan, Nisha Ashraf and Mafia Parveen; Defend­ers: Malika Ehtisham, Mishal Bhatti, Sophiya Qureshi, Nizalia Siddiqui, Sara Khan and Noureen Baig; Midfield­ers: Maria Khan (c), Aliha Aladin, Kayanat Bokhari, Rameen Fareed, Marvi Baig and Aliza Sabir; Forwards: Sanober Abdul Sattar, Zah­mena Malik, Zulfia Nazir, Aliya Sadiq, Anmool Hira, Suha Hurani and Isra Khan; Team Officials: Adeel Rizki (Head Coach), Ahsanullah Khan (Goal Keeper Coach), Haider Ali (Media), Aqsa (Physio) and Eiman Ahmed (Team Manager). The Wom­en’s team is scheduled to depart for Saudi Arabia this evening, utilizing a private airline for their journey. Pakistan’s team has been grouped in Group A, along­side the host nation, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. The team in green will commence their tournament on the 21st of September with a match against Malaysia, followed by their encounter against the host team on the 24th of September. All matches will take place exclusively at King Fahd Stadium located in Ta’if.