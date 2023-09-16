 PFF names squad for women’s international tournament in Saudi Arabia 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Friday announced the squad of the Pakistan women’s football team for the Women’s International Friendly Tournament (Six Nations) in Saudi Arabia. The 22-member squad led by Maria Khan includes Goalkeepers: Rumaysa Khan, Nisha Ashraf and Mafia Parveen; Defenders: Malika Ehtisham, Mishal Bhatti, Sophiya Qureshi, Nizalia Siddiqui, Sara Khan and Noureen Baig; Midfielders: Maria Khan (c), Aliha Aladin, Kayanat Bokhari, Rameen Fareed, Marvi Baig and Aliza Sabir; Forwards: Sanober Abdul Sattar, Zahmena Malik, Zulfia Nazir, Aliya Sadiq, Anmool Hira, Suha Hurani and Isra Khan; Team Officials: Adeel Rizki (Head Coach), Ahsanullah Khan (Goal Keeper Coach), Haider Ali (Media), Aqsa (Physio) and Eiman Ahmed (Team Manager). The Women’s team is scheduled to depart for Saudi Arabia this evening, utilizing a private airline for their journey. Pakistan’s team has been grouped in Group A, alongside the host nation, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. The team in green will commence their tournament on the 21st of September with a match against Malaysia, followed by their encounter against the host team on the 24th of September. All matches will take place exclusively at King Fahd Stadium located in Ta’if.