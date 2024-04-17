Four killed as boat carrying schoolchildren capsizes in Jhelum River

JHELUM/ SARGODHA - At least four people were killed and three rescued after a boat carrying mostly school children capsized in the river Jhelum in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue the other missing persons. The three rescued were receiving treatment in Srinagar’s SMHS hospital, KMS reported.

The mishap occurred near the Batwara area of Srinagar while the boat was ferrying school children.

The BJP appointed Srinagar administration launched rescue operations at Ganderbal near Batwara soon after the report of the mishap came in. Incessant rains over the last couple of days have reportedly led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum. Reports said that seven people were evacuated to the hospital where four were declared brought dead and three were undergoing treatment.

EIGHT ROTI SELLERS ARRESTED FOR OVERCHARGING

Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said that on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, relief is being provided to the public across all four districts through the provision of Roti (bread) and Naan on reduced rates as announced by the CM. He said that to implement the new prices of Roti and Naan, during the past two days, Price Control Magistrates inspected 433 hotels, tandoors, and naan shops across the division, resulting in a total penalty of Rs. 1.7 million for 133 violations, while 8 hotel and tandoor owners were arrested.

Providing further details, he mentioned that during inspections in Sargodha, 225 inspections were conducted, resulting in Rs. 135,000 fine on 69 hotel and tandoor owners for violations, with 7 individuals arrested on the spot. In Khushab, out of 93 inspections, 22 violations were found, resulting in a penalty of Rs. 18,500.

In Mianwali, out of 63 inspections, 11 violations were reported, resulting in a fine of Rs. 11,500.