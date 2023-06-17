Jubilee Life Insurance honours Pak contingent of Special Olympics in Berlin

KARACHI-Jubilee Life Insurance, the leading private sector insurance company in Pakistan, paid tribute to the Special Olympics Pakistan contingent participating in the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The company organized a reception in Karachi, hosted by Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, to honour the athletes and celebrate the spirit of inclusivity.

Jubilee Life Insurance acknowledges the significance of promoting sports and embracing diversity in all sectors of society. As a socially responsible corporate entity, the company is dedicated to supporting initiatives that foster inclusivity and provide equal opportunities for individuals with special needs.

Farhan Akhtar Faridi, Group Head of Retail Operations, Marketing, and Administration at Jubilee Life Insurance, expressed his enthusiasm for supporting the Special Olympics Pakistan contingent, stating, “At Jubilee Life Insurance, we strongly believe in the unifying power of sports and the importance of including individuals from all walks of life. It is an honor for us to contribute to the success of the Special Olympics Pakistan team, and we extend our best wishes to them as they strive for greatness at the Special Olympics World Games.”

The send-off reception brought together a diverse gathering of athletes, coaches, parents of the participants, and esteemed dignitaries, including Yasmin Haider, Special Olympics Pakistan’s Brand Ambassador, and renowned actress Sarwat Gilani. The event served as a platform to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the Special Olympics Pakistan contingent, who proudly represent the nation at the Special Olympics World Games.