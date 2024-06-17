Monday, June 17, 2024
Punjab governor calls on PM Shehbaz

Punjab governor calls on PM Shehbaz
Web Desk
2:00 AM | June 17, 2024
National

 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday.

On this occasion, they exchanged Eidul Azha greetings and best wishes.

The matters related to the Punjab province were also discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, Punjab governor in his message on the occasion of Eidul Azha congratulated the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah.

He said that the essence of Eidul Azha is love and brotherhood.

The Punjab governor said that the sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim teaches us to sacrifice everything in the way of Allah. He said that we should especially share the joy of Eid with the poor and needy people.

The governor said that we should not forget our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers on this Eid.
 

Web Desk

National

