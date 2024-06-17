Monday, June 17, 2024
Punjab minister reviews Eid security

Salman Rafique visits Intelligence Control Room at Interior Department

Our Staff Reporter
June 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has announced comprehensive security measures for Eid-ul-Azha. During a visit to the Provincial Intelligence Control Room at the Interior Department on Sunday, he assessed the monitoring systems for Eid. He emphasized enhanced security protocols, stating that all district activities will be overseen by officers stationed at the Home Department’s control room. He highlighted that unauthorized cattle markets and the burning of animal waste have been strictly prohibited throughout the province. Additionally, a ban has been enforced on proscribed organizations collecting sacrificial skins. During his visit, the minister was briefed by relevant officers, including Special Secretary Interior Fazal ur Rehman, Deputy Director Shahzad Ahmed Khan, and Assistant Director Tahir Mehmood, who outlined the monitoring and enforcement strategies designed to ensure a safe and orderly Eid-ul-Azha celebration.

Our Staff Reporter

