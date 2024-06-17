Wave of inflation in Peshawar not reducing

PESHAWAR - Wave of inflation in the provincial capital Peshawar could not be reduced as the price of ginger and garlic hit high in the vegetable markets along with increase in the fruits.

However, the district administration has issued an official price list but such price could not be carried by the vendors either they are in the vegetable markets or in the fruits market and selling their food items at their own set price.

The price of Ginger increased by Rs120 and now it is being sold at Rs820 per kg instead of Rs700, the official rate. As far the official price of Garlic is Rs450 but it is being sold at Rs550, likewise Onion Rs160, Tomato Rs150 are being sold per kg.

The Potato Rs140, Kachalo 160, Green pepper 200, Capsicum 80, Eggplant 100, Cauliflower 100, Okra 120 and Lemon Rs420 per kg sold. The official price of lemon is Rs. 300 per kg but it is being sold for Rs420.

As far the price of Apple is Rs410, mango 240, cherry 450, aro 350, sweet potato 310, lychee 360 per kg being sold, while banana 210 rupees per dozen sold.

One time increase in the price of live chicken per kg, the price will be Rs465 per kg, Rs100 increase in the official price of Rs365. The price of eggs per dozen in the market is remains Rs280.