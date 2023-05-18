Thursday, May 18, 2023
FIA summons Moonis Elahi on May 22

FIA summons Moonis Elahi on May 22
Web Desk
6:14 PM | May 18, 2023
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday summoned former federal minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on May 22. 

The FIA has summoned Mr Elahi on the report of the Financial Monitoring Unit. It was reported that Mr Elahi's bank accounts swelled with millions of rupees from 2021 to 2022. 

According to the FIA, millions of rupees were transferred to Mr Elahi from eight accounts, for which he was summoned to the FIA's Temple Road office on Monday for an inquiry. The action will be taken against Mr Elahi if he does not appear at the FIA office.

