Zardari creates another parliamentary record

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has marked a new parliamentary milestone as he addressed the joint session of the parliament for a record seventh time yesterday.

His repeated appearances underscore not only his enduring presence but also his strategic positioning within the country’s political hierarchy. Each address, served as a testament to his role in shaping the nation’s legislative agenda and political discourse. President Zardari previously addressed the joint Parliament sessions on September 20, 2008, March 28, 2009, April 5, 2010, March 22, 2011, March 17, 2012 and June 10, 2013. According to the constitutional provisions, the President should address a Joint Session of Parliament at the commencement of the first session of National Assembly following a general election and at the outset of each parliamentary year. Zardari’s recent election to a second term came amid a closely watched parliamentary vote. He garnered support from the ruling coalition, solidifying his position. This victory, however, came amid a backdrop of controversies and allegations of electoral irregularities, with opposition parties, notably the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), contesting the legitimacy of the electoral process. As the political heir of former premier Benazir Bhutto, Zardari’s presidency carries both personal and political weight. His alliances and coalition agreements with parties like the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) showcased his adept navigation of Pakistan’s political landscape.

The coalition’s pact, which culminated in the swearing- in of Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister, highlighted Zardari’s ability to forge alliances for political gain. In the previous tenure, Zardari’s decision to curtail the powers of the presidency in 2010 - a move that significantly altered Pakistan’s constitutional framework - reflected his influence and pragmatism in governance. Yet, Zardari’s leadership was not immune to controversies. Allegations of corruption and legal battles tested his resilience and political acumen.

Despite these challenges, Zardari’s ability to navigate the complexities of Pakistani politics earned him a reputation for “artful dodging,” as noted by the New York Times. His last tenure, marked by both accomplishments and controversies, serves as a microcosm of the intricacies inherent in Pakistan’s evolving democracy and its enduring political figures. Weeks into his second term, Zardari, the Pakistan People’s Party Co- Chairman, is now looking to achieve the goal of political reconciliation in a country deeply divided politically.