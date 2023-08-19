US Consul General, CM Naqvi call for strong ties

LAHORE - US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole held a farewell meeting with care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday. During the meet­ing, they engaged in discus­sions concerning matters of mutual interest and the en­hancement of bilateral rela­tions. Makaneole conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the people and province of Punjab, expressing his senti­ments about his visits to all 32 districts.

The outgoing Consul Gen­eral’s tenure was lauded by Mohsin Naqvi who highlight­ed the invaluable contribu­tions made by him towards strengthening bilateral rela­tions during his time in La­hore. Notably, the coopera­tion extended by American entities, including USAID, in critical sectors such as health, was commended by the chief minister. Also, he informed that efforts were underway by the Central Business District Authority to establish a long-pending diplomatic enclave, signal­ling a positive step forward. William K. Makaneole con­veyed his admiration for Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team. He expressed his delight in having the op­portunity to explore the vari­ous districts of Punjab and engage with its people. The charm and allure of both Punjab and its remote ar­eas left an indelible mark on my memory; he added and shared his anticipation for the lasting memory of par­ticipating in the Indepen­dence Day celebrations at Lahore Fort on August 14, accompanied by his wife. Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IG po­lice, Political & Economic Chief Nick Katsakis, and Po­litical Specialist Sadaf Saad were also present.