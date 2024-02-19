Pakistan’s earns $1,454m from IT services’ export in 6 months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $1,454.881 million by providing different Information Tech­nology (IT) services to various coun­tries during the first six months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 8.98 percent as compared with the $1,334.969 mil­lion earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 10.32 percent as it surged from $1,064.579 million last year to $1,174.481 million during July-December 2023-24.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy ser­vices witnessed a nominal decrease of 180 percent, from $3.394 million to $3.333 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy ser­vices surged by 3.401 percent, from $391.570 million to $404.875 million.

The export of repair and mainte­nance services, however, decreased by 39.15 percent from $1.530 million to $0.930 million, whereas the export and imports of computer software services surged by 2.79 percent, from $302.376 million to $310.807 million.

Meanwhile, the export of informa­tion services during the months un­der review dipped by 19.72 percent from $2.180 million to $1.750 million. Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased by 3.64 percent, from $0.687 million to $0.712 million, whereas the exports of news agency services, how­ever, decreased by 30.48 percent, from $1.493 million to $1.038 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 3.89 percent as these went down from $268.0210 mil­lion to $278.650 million, the data re­vealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres ser­vices increased by 12.14 percent dur­ing the months as its exports increased from $107.006 million to $119.994 million, whereas the export of other telecommunication services wit­nessed a decrease of 1.58 percent, from $161.204 million to $158.656 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.