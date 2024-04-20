Karachi Police foil suicide attack on Japanese van

Sindh CM says all five foreign guests remain unhurt n President, PM laud timely police response n Foreign Office condemns heinous act of terrorism n Police say a private security guard died in attack in Landhi area.

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD - All foreign guests are safe and unhurt after their vehicle came under a suicide and gun attack on Friday in Landhi area of Karachi, police said Friday. A private security guard died in the terrorist attack while two of the gunmen also got killed during the attack.

“A three vehicle convoy coming from Zam Zama area in Karachi and going towards Port Qasim was carrying the foreigners when they were attacked,” Khattab said adding that the bomber and his accomplice were already present in the area and as soon as they saw the cars, the suicide bomber attacked.

The video showed that as soon as the vehicle of Japanese workers stopped near a speed breaker, one of the attacker blew himself up near it. In the meantime, the second ‘panicked’ attacker started shooting at the vehicle, prompting a retaliatory fire from private security guards accompanying the foreigners.

In the meantime, a police van posted nearby engaged the second attacker and neutralised him before he could cause any damage to the foreigners.

Constable Qasim Habib who thwarted the attack told media that they were posted at Manzil Pump area when they hear a loud bang and gunshots and immediately rushed to the incident site.

“We engaged a terrorist who was firing at the foreigners and I shot him in the head,” he said as Sindh government announced reward for the police team that foiled the attack.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) DIG Asif Aijaz Shaikh said that all five Japanese nationals are safe and so far no one has claimed responsibility so far.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, confirmed in a press conference that one Japanese national was confirmed to have been injured. The injured and bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where 45-year-old security guard Noor Mohammed succumbed to his injuries.

“He had a gunshot wound in his head and was seriously injured when brought to the hospital,” police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said, further confirming that one of the two other injured rushed to the hospital is in critical condition.

‘Reward for police team’

Sindh Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon invited the police team which thwarted the attack and announced Rs500,000 for the constable Qasim Habib who lead the retaliatory attack and Quaid e Azam Police medal for him, besides also announcing cash reward, appreciation certificates for other members of the team.

He lauded the efforts of the policemen and said that such action from police have boosted the morale of the rank and file.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday received a report stating that the foreign guests remained safe but one of their guards was injured in the Mansehra Colony incident.

He was informed that due to the timely action of the police, the foreign guests were safe, and only one of their guards was injured. Meanwhile, the CM had sought a detailed report from the inspector-general of police (IGP) regarding the attack on the vehicle of the foreign guests. He directed to make immediate arrangements for the injured guard.

Murad instructed the IGP to conduct an investigation of the incident and provide a report, including the identification of the terrorists, their origin, and all relevant information about their supporters. The CM also sought details about the details of the explosives used in the blast. He said that anti-national elements want to disrupt law and order, which will not be allowed at any cost.

‘Miscreants will be rooted out’

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned a suicide attack that took place in Karachi’s Landhi area, lauding the timely response by the police to avert casualties. In separately issued statements, both the president and prime minister said that the timely action by the police averted a huge life loss, and reiterated their firm resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country.

“The whole nation will unitedly fight out the terrorism. The miscreants will be rooted out from the country,” the president remarked. Prime Minister Shehbaz also resolved that the government would not sit idle without eliminating the terrorism in toto and thwarting all the nefarious attempts to disrupt the country’s peace.

He directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical treatment to the injured and prayed for quick recovery.

According to the media reports, five Japanese nationals remained unhurt after their vehicle was targeted by a suicide bomber in Karachi’s Landhi area.

‘Pakistan will continue to work with international partners’

Pakistan has strongly condemned the heinous act of terrorism which took place in Karachi.

In a press release, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that two Pakistani nationals were killed in a terrorist attack in Karachi’s Landhi area. Five Japanese nationals remained unhurt during the attack. She said timely action by law enforcement agencies resulted in the death of two terrorists.

The Spokesperson said all necessary measures will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice. Such dastardly acts only strengthen the resolve of the Government and the people of Pakistan to eliminate the scourge of terrorism. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan remains committed to ensuring the safety of foreign nationals residing in the country. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we will continue to work with our international partners to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Bilawal foes of Pak-Japan want to spoil relations

The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a vehicle of foreigners in Karachi. He said that the beasts involved in the heinous crime will soon be in the grip of the law. Bilawal lauded the Sindh Police and Security Guards for killing two terrorists in the encounter. He said the foreigners were our guests, and respecting and protecting guests was the national motto of Pakistanis. The PPP Chairman said that Pakistan-Japan relations were of great importance and enemies of both countries wanted to spoil relations. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.