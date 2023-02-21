Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Poverty Allevia­tion and Social Safety and Chairper­son Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme, Shazia Marri Monday called for taking steps to ensure transgen­ders’ inclusion in the mainstream.

She was addressing a conference ar­ranged by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), via Zoom-link in Islamabad today. The conference was arranged under the title “Finan­cial Inclusion among Transgender Community in Pakistan.” She said fi­nancial empowerment of the transgen­der community, awareness for them among the masses, and acceptance in society are the issues being faced by vulnerable and marginalized seg­ments, particularly the transgender community of Pakistan. Shazia Marri lauded the socio-economic contribu­tion of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute in upbringing this mar­ginalized and vulnerable society of Pakistan and awareness of their rights. She also commended the role played by transgender community leaders Ms. Bindiya Rana and Ms. Reem Sharif in highlighting the issues being faced by their community. She called upon Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, to arrange more seminars on the topic in order to highlight the issue.

While talking about the role of so­ciety, she said, it is our duty to sensi­tize people about the hardships being faced by the transgender community in Pakistan. They have come a long way in their struggle, she continued. She, however, noted with concern that there are still areas in Pakistan where atrocities are being meted out to the transgender community. She expressed her utmost desire to see the transgender community’s inclu­sion in the mainstream. Shazia Marri apprised the participants that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has started financial assistance to transgenders through cash disburse­ment under Benazir Kafaalat.