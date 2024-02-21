Excise dept confiscate 246 defaulting vehicles during tax recovery campaign

KARACHI - Sindh Excise and Taxation Department on Tuesday confiscated 246 defaulting vehicles while documents of 280 vehicles were also seized across the province on the first day of the road-check­ing campaign for collection of outstanding taxes. Direc­tor General (DG) Excise and Taxation Aurangzeb Panhwer informed media through a statement issued here that a total tax of more than Rs2.6 million was collected on the first day of the campaign that the campaign would contin­ue till March 7, 2024.

He informed that teams constituted by Excise and Tax­ation Department checked 787 vehicles in the Karachi division, 791 vehicles in the Hyderabad division, 963 in the Sukkur division, 420 in the Larkana division, 360 in Mirpurkhas division and 206 vehicles in the Shaheed Bena­zirabad division.

According to DG Excise and Taxation, 8 teams had been formed for the road-checking campaign in Karachi.

The teams would carry out road checking at 37 differ­ent points in the metropolis including Korangi Industrial Area, Brooks Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, DHA Cem­etery, Sunset Boulevard Road, Tuba Masjid, SITE, Mangho Peer Road, Banaras Chow­rangi, Hub River Road, Mazar-e-Quaid, Shahrah-e-Quaidin, Muslimabad, Gulistan School, Khara Dar, Keamari, Queen’s Road, Clifton Bath Island, Shaheen Complex, PIDC, My Kolachi Bypass, Malir Canton­ment, Landhi Industrial Area, Saudabad, Khokhrapar, PIB Colony, Teen Hatti, Soldier Ba­zar, Lasbela, Johar Chowrangi, Metro Cash and Carry, Time Square, Pehlwan Goth, FB Area, Nazimabad, North Naz­imabad and North Karachi.

An online tax submission facility is also available for tax-defaulting vehicle owners, Aurangzeb Panhwer informed and advised the defaulting vehicle owners to pay their taxes at the earliest to save themselves from strict action by the department.