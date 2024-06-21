Friday, June 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIA arrests man for online financial fraud

APP
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

PESHAWAR    -   The FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar conducted a major operation, arresting a person involved in online financial fraud on Thursday, according to an FIA spokesman.

Afzal was arrested in a raid in Sheikhupura. The accused collected millions of rupees from the complainant through cheating and fraud, often contacting innocent citizens on Facebook. He created fake Facebook accounts and posed as a relative in trouble or claimed an emergency to collect large sums of money.

The accused also opened a fake branchless bank account to transfer the fraudulently obtained funds. Afzal is a habitual criminal who has robbed many people. He has been arrested, and an investigation has begun, the FIA spokesman said.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1718946069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024