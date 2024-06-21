FIA arrests man for online financial fraud

PESHAWAR - The FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar conducted a major operation, arresting a person involved in online financial fraud on Thursday, according to an FIA spokesman.

Afzal was arrested in a raid in Sheikhupura. The accused collected millions of rupees from the complainant through cheating and fraud, often contacting innocent citizens on Facebook. He created fake Facebook accounts and posed as a relative in trouble or claimed an emergency to collect large sums of money.

The accused also opened a fake branchless bank account to transfer the fraudulently obtained funds. Afzal is a habitual criminal who has robbed many people. He has been arrested, and an investigation has begun, the FIA spokesman said.