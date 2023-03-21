LAHORE - Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has said on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, subsidy in petrol prices, under the petrol relief scheme, has been enhanced to Rs 100 from Rs 50 for the poor on every litre of petrol.
“The prime minister has ordered for implementing the petrol relief scheme within six weeks for the low income segment of the society,” the minister said this while address a press conference here yesterday. He added that under the relief scheme, low income people, who have motorcycles, 800cc cars or other small vehicles would be given relief to cope with high fuel prices. The minister said that no additional subsidy would be given from the government exchequer, as under the petrol relief scheme, those who could afford the petrol or upper class would be charged higher prices in per litre petrol and with that amount, the poor would be given relief of Rs 100 per litre of petrol, he added. Dr Musadik said that the work to finalise a comprehensive mechanism of registration system, allocation of petrol quota or others to implement the relief package was in progress, adding that Rs 100 relief in 21 litres of petrol would be allowed to motorcyclists in a month. He said the relief package would continue as the PML-N leadership believed in serving masses, adding that the government announced biggest Ramazan relief package for the deserving people to make them heave a sigh of relief. The minister said that on the directions of the prime minister, similar relief scheme had also been introduced in gas sector from January 1, 2023 through which different rates had been implemented for the poor and those who could afford.