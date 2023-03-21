Share:

LAHORE - Minister of State for Pe­troleum Dr Musadik Malik has said on the directives of Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif, subsidy in petrol prices, under the petrol relief scheme, has been en­hanced to Rs 100 from Rs 50 for the poor on every litre of petrol.

“The prime minister has ordered for imple­menting the petrol re­lief scheme within six weeks for the low in­come segment of the society,” the minister said this while address a press conference here yesterday. He added that under the re­lief scheme, low income peo­ple, who have motorcycles, 800cc cars or other small ve­hicles would be given relief to cope with high fuel pric­es. The minister said that no additional subsidy would be given from the government exchequer, as under the pet­rol relief scheme, those who could afford the petrol or up­per class would be charged higher prices in per litre pet­rol and with that amount, the poor would be given re­lief of Rs 100 per litre of pet­rol, he added. Dr Musadik said that the work to final­ise a comprehensive mecha­nism of registration system, allocation of petrol quota or others to implement the re­lief package was in progress, adding that Rs 100 relief in 21 litres of petrol would be allowed to motorcyclists in a month. He said the re­lief package would contin­ue as the PML-N leadership believed in serving mass­es, adding that the govern­ment announced biggest Ra­mazan relief package for the deserving people to make them heave a sigh of relief. The minister said that on the directions of the prime min­ister, similar relief scheme had also been introduced in gas sector from January 1, 2023 through which dif­ferent rates had been im­plemented for the poor and those who could afford.