Tuesday, November 21, 2023
PML-N says party has no plan to change 18th Amendment

NATION MONITORING
November 21, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday rejected a report claiming that the party would bring changes to the 18th Constitutional Amendment if it is voted back to power. PML-N’s manifesto committee chief Senator Irfan Siddiqui and the party’s Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb both rejected the assertions made in the report. “We have not received any such recommendations,” said Senator Siddiqui, who is also a close aide of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif. He added that changes in the 18th Amendment were “never discussed” in party meetings. “We reject the false report related to changes in the 18th Amendment,” said Marriyum. Media report had claimed that the PML-N’s manifesto committee had received several suggestions including the reversal of the 18th Amendment to change the distribution mechanism of finances among provinces. The PML-N had formed its manifesto committee comprising over 33 members on November 7 with Senator Siddiqui as its chairman.

NATION MONITORING

