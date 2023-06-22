Excise Dept collects Rs24.3m taxes during campaign  

KARACHI- Sindh Excise and Taxation Department collected taxes amounting to over Rs.24.3 million during road checking campaign for collection of outstanding taxes. The Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla informed in a statement issued here on Wednesday that road checking campaign was started on June 5 to collect outstanding tax from defaulting vehicle owners and continued till June 16, 2023.

He informed that a total of 23,575 vehicles were checked across the province during the road checking campaign. As per details, 3901 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 7459 in Hyderabad, 3004 in Sukkur, 3124 in Larkana, 2274 in Mirpur Khas and 3813 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

During the road checking campaign, 1347 vehicles were seized and documents of 1789 vehicles were confiscated, he added.

The provincial minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of officers and staff of Excise and Taxation department during the road checking campaign.