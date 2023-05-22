Monday, May 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Moral education in school  

May 22, 2023
Opinions, Letters

As formal education and academic knowledge increase, the moral training of children is decreasing. Presently, students have attained significant levels of knowledge and skills, but they lack the ability to communicate ethically. They often perceive parents as mere sources of financial support and teachers as mere employees. Consequently, the values passed down through generations are being undermined. Therefore, it is essential to address this issue. In addition to teaching students skills and academic subjects, equal attention should be given to ethics and manners. This holistic approach will enable them to cultivate humanity and become not only skilled individuals but also exemplary and compassionate human beings.

MAHNOOR HASHMI,

Lahore.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1684658938.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023