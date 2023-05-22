Moral education in school  

As formal education and academic knowledge increase, the moral training of children is decreasing. Presently, students have attained significant levels of knowledge and skills, but they lack the ability to communicate ethically. They often perceive parents as mere sources of financial support and teachers as mere employees. Consequently, the values passed down through generations are being undermined. Therefore, it is essential to address this issue. In addition to teaching students skills and academic subjects, equal attention should be given to ethics and manners. This holistic approach will enable them to cultivate humanity and become not only skilled individuals but also exemplary and compassionate human beings.

MAHNOOR HASHMI,

Lahore.