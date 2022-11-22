Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and conveyed his congratulations on his reelection as the president with an overwhelming majority in the elections.

During the conversation, the prime minister reiterated that the president’s victory was a manifestation of the confidence that the people of Kazakhstan had exhibited in him on account of his visionary and astute leadership.

He hoped that Kazakhstan would scale new heights of prosperity and development.

The prime minister further expressed his satisfaction with the mutual cooperation and cordial relations between both countries.

He also reiterated his desire to work together with Kazakhstan’s president on continued endeavors to strengthen the bilateral cooperation to forge a strong economic partnership.