ISLAMABAD - Na­deem Khan Khayal from Han­gu was sworn in as a mem­ber of the National Assembly on Wednesday. Nadeem Khan Khayal, who had contested on the ticket of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf, won NA-33 Hangu by-election on April 17, 2022. In today’s proceedings, Speak­er National Assembly Raja Per­vez Ashraf administered the oath to the newly elected mem­ber during the 50th session of the lower house of the parlia­ment. Moreover, the Speaker directed the new MNA to sign the roll of members as both of them exchanged greetings when Nadeem Khan Khayal came to do the needful.