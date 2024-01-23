Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi 'likely to become next PCB chairman'

Interim Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is likely to be nominated for the role of the coveted post of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman, as per sources.

The nomination will be made official after PCB Patron-in-Chief and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s approval.

After the premier's nomination, Naqvi will replace the former chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, in the Board of Governors.

Naqvi — a media channel owner, who has been serving as the interim chief minister for a year — also confirmed his appointment while speaking to reporters in Lahore soon after the news broke out.

“I will try to fix the issues affecting Pakistan cricket. Reforms in cricket are the need of the hour,” Naqvi said.

Ashraf resigned last Friday as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee. The 72-year-old announced his resignation during the committee’s meeting.

Ashraf became part of PCB's Board of Governors on July 6, he assumed his role as the Chairman by replacing Najam Sethi on the same day.

"I was working for the betterment of cricket but it is not possible for us to work in this way," he said as per the people present at an ongoing committee meeting.

“Now it is up to Prime Minister [Kakar], whomever he nominates [will take my place],” he added.

During the tenure of Ashraf, Pakistan played two major competitions - Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

The Men in Green failed to qualify in the final of the continental tournament while they also couldn't qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup.