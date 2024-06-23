Govt approves “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam” to eliminate terrorism

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has approved a re-invigorated and re-energized national counter-terrorism campaign through launching of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

The approval was granted during the meeting of Apex Committee on National Action Plan in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The decision was taken with consensus of all stakeholders including all Provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, symbolizing the national resolve to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country.

The forum conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign and assessed the internal security situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the personnel of armed forces have been rendering sacrifices in the war on terrorism and also registered successes which have no precedence.

He however emphasized the armed forces are not solely responsible to fight this scourge.

He said the federal and provincial governments as well as all the institutions will have to play their part.

The Prime Minister held out a firm assurance to provide the necessary equipment and resources to the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The campaign would be duly complemented by socioeconomic measures aimed at addressing genuine concerns of the people and creating an environment that discouraged extremist tendencies.

The forum also reviewed measures to ensure foolproof security for Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Following the prime minister’s approval, new standard operating procedures were issued to relevant departments, which would enhance mechanisms for providing comprehensive security to Chinese nationals in Pakistan.