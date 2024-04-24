West Indies women whitewash Pakistan in ODI series

KARACHI - West Indies women’s cricket team whitewashed Pakistan in the three-match ODI series after registering a thumping 88-run win in the final game at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Tuesday. After winning the first two ODIs by 113 runs and two wickets, the visitors maintained their top form in the final ODI too. The home side couldn’t keep up with the required run rate throughout the chase of 279. Sadaf Shams (10) was the first batter to dismiss as she was clean bowled by Chinelle Henry in the sixth over.

Sidra Ameen (9) also couldn’t make much of an impact, going back to the pavilion in the following over. Muneeba Ali and Bismah Maroof tried to give an energy to the chase by orchestrating a 44-run stand but Karishma Ramharack struck timely to dismiss Maroof on 19.Captain Nida Dar (9) was the fourth batter to dismiss while Muneeba (39) also returned soon after.Allrounder Fatima partnered with another all-rounder Aliya Riaz for some stability after half of the side was dismissed. The duo added 41 for sixth wickets with Stafanie Taylor removing Sana (23).

Aliya was the most aggressive batter among her teammates as she scored 36 off 41 balls. Aaliyah Alleyne dismissed the last two batters to wrap up Pakistan’s innings on 190.For West Indies, Matthews, Alleyne and Taylor starred with two wickets.

Earlier, Hayley Matthews batted a marathon innings of 141 runs, driving West Indies women to an imposing total of 278/6.Choosing to bat first, the visiting team posted a substantial score, thanks to Matthews’ century and significant contributions from Shemaine Campbelle and Stafanie Taylor. The West Indies captain struck 19 boundaries on her way to a 149-ball 141, top-scoring for her team.The action will now move to five-match T20I series with the first game taking place on April 26.

SCORES IN BRIEF

WEST INDIES WOMEN 278-6, 50 overs (Hayley Matthews 141, Stafanie Taylor 47; Nashra Sandhu 3-54, Fatima Sana 2-67) beat PAKISTAN WOMEN - 190 all-out, 47.5 overs (Muneeba Ali 38, Aaliya Riaz 36; Aaliyah Alleyne 2-10, Hayley Matthews 2-26) vy 88 runs.