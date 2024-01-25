WEF and the Term of Rebuilding Trust

The World Economic Forum (WEF) just held its Annual Meet­ing in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’. The theme implies that there is a ‘trust deficit’. Trust is always needed between partners to foster cooperation and progress. It certainly also means that the weaker part­ners must have a fair degree of trust in the more powerful ones, or at least, they must ac­cept that without cooperation they will be left out in the cold, with even less chance of gaining anything. Never mind, though, that if the weaker parties cooperate with the strong they also le­gitimise the overall rules, mainly set by the strong and powerful.

The themes of the 2024 Davos meet­ing, as well as earlier meetings, was in line with what the organization be­lieves in, notably contact and coopera­tion amongst all. Whether the poor re­ally has any reason to trust the rich, is another matter; they probably don’t. But Professor Klaus Schwab (85), the founding WEF chairman, has built the organization around that liberal idea, or naive, some would say. Others would say that it is disguising the truth, or beautifying it, because without dis­agreements and conflicts in the open, there cannot be real and true change and progress. The poor know that, but maybe they are not asked to speak at WEF in Davos? And if they were asked, they would have to say that they hardly believe in ‘rebuilding trust’.

The economic philosophy of Schwab and WEF is capitalist, the going inter­national economic system. Schwab be­lieves in cooperation and dialogue with all, indeed the powerful, and taking into consideration current trends in world politics, economics and social develop­ment, now also including new commu­nication technologies, alternative intel­ligence (AI), and the ‘fourth industrial revolution’. In many ways, |W|EF has been flowing with the tide and formu­lating concerns. This is evidenced his 2021 book entitled, ‘Stakeholder Cap­italism: A Global Economy that Works for Progress, People and Planet’. He continues discussing cooperation is­sues in his 2022 book, authored with Thierry Malleret, entitled ‘The Great Narrative: For a Better Future’.

WEF’s social conscience was evi­denced when Klaus Schwab and his wife Hilde Schwab in 1998 founded an organization focusing on poor peo­ple and youth, especially in the devel­oping countries. The organization was named the ‘Schwab Foundation for So­cial Entrepreneurship’. Schwab, a Ger­man with mixed Swiss-German lineage, studied engineering and economics in Germany and USA, and he was a pro­fessor of economics at the University of Geneva from 1972-2003, and has since been an emeritus professor there.

Now, it wasn’t quite my intention to discuss the WEF founder and chair­man’s integrity and trustworthiness, but since he has been such a dominant figure in the otherwise impressive work of WEF, it also goes with the territory to raise a few critical questions. The phi­losophy and work of Schwab and WEF fall well under the mainstream politi­cal and economic thinking, led by the capitalist West. That is certainly also true for international cooperation gen­erally, and indeed for international de­velopment aid. I have been part of that era and work in my academic and dip­lomatic career, and we all mostly went with flow even if we sometimes were critical, too. In recent decades, though, I have written about the half-heart­ed actions of the West in its post-colo­nial relations between what we today call the Global North towards the Glob­al South, which we earlier termed the industrialized or developed countries, and the developing countries, some­times also the underdeveloped coun­tries, or the Third World.

Today, we know that development aid was never much more than a token, in­deed when led by the World Bank, IMF, and related organizations, having clear conditionality demands when assist­ing poor countries and tying them to the rich countries and their econom­ic and political thinking, indeed USA and Western Europe. In recent years, the BRICS has begun challenging that model, partly because a relative decline in the USA and Western Europe domi­nance, and the growth of China.

Ordinary people in rich and poor countries have little power to fight for their interests, less than before, I be­lieve, because the socialist ideologies are not very popular, and because la­bour unions and other workers or­ganizations are seen as left-wing. In some countries, religious organizations played important roles, indeed in South America, where the Catholic Church spoke up for the poor, and I believe it still does. We should always remem­ber that all religions are not only for the life hereafter, but also for doing the will of God-Allah’s in this life. But poli­tics is mainly for the politicians and the political parties, inspired by religious and other leaders; unfortunately, the mainstream social-democratic parties are slow in renewing themselves, in re­building trust and showing action.

In 2024, more than one third of the people in the world will be able to take part in general elections, including in Pakistan and many of the world’s larg­est countries. I hope that the politi­cians in all countries, with democracies at various degrees of strength and ma­turity, will do their utmost to ‘rebuild trust’ between the leaders and the vot­ers. And that means standing up for or­dinary and poor people, and ordinary people has a responsibility for keep­ing the leaders in line – otherwise there will be no real trust and development, neither for the rich nor the poor.

This year’s elections are important, but we must also have a longer term perspective, knowing that democracy can only be built, maintained and im­proved over time – everywhere in the world. That means that each one of us has a responsibility to participate, not only the leaders. Let us recall, too, that what we call the ‘old democracies’ are just a hundred or a hundred and fifty years old, in the West and later spread­ing to other places. We should realize that everywhere democracy needs to be improved. Today, that also means that he private sector and the multinational companies must play a much more pos­itive role in development, pay taxes and make transfers to the poor countries, thus contributing to an inclusive inter­national development model, regulat­ed by the local and international dem­ocratic organizations and institutions. WEF cannot do much, but the United Nations and other multilateral organi­zations can. Rebuilding trust is urgent, or maybe it is not re-building, but actu­ally building trust from the bottom – for a true inclusive development for all.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com