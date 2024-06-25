No large scale military operation being contemplated under Azm-e-Istehkam: PM Office

The recently announced vision for enduring stability named Azm-e-Istehkam is being misunderstood and compared with earlier launched Kinetic operations like Zarb-e-Azab and Rah-e-Najaat.

According to Prime Minister Office, the previous Kinetic operations were conducted to physically dislodge terrorists from their known locations which had become No-Go areas and compromised the writ of the state. These operations required mass displacement of the local population and systematic clearance of affected areas.

There are no such No-Go areas in the country since the ability of terrorist entities to or carry out large scale organized operations inside Pakistan was decisively degraded by earlier Kinetic operations.

The statement said that no large scale military operation is being contemplated where displacement of population will be required.