Policeman injured in operation against robbers dies

A Dolphin Squad personnel injured on Friday night in an operation against robbers succumbed to his injuries in hospital here on Saturday.

Muhammad Adnan embraced martyrdom on Saturday after he was injured in Hair area due to firing of robbers.

His funeral was held at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh. IGP Dr Usman Anwar paid tribute to the martyred official.

He said Adnan sacrificed his life for protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

The IGP assured that the family of martyr Adnan would be provided with best possible welfare. He directed the DIG Operations to immediately arrest the culprits involved in the shooting.

He also directed that the other injured officer, Zafar, be provided with the best medical treatment.