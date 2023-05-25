President Alvi calls for paying respect to martyrs

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi Wednesday said that the entire nation is proud of our valiant martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and fearlessness in testing times throughout our history.
In his message on the occasion of Martyrs Reverence Day on May 25, the president said, “Today we observe Martyrs Reverence Day to pay tribute to the unprecedented courage and sacrifices of our ancestors and personnel of our security forces who have rendered great sacrifices for the motherland.”
“The nation owes to the heroism and sacrifices offered by the jawans and officers of our Armed Forces, including Pakistan Army, Rangers, Air Force, Navy, Police, and other security institutions that made Pakistan’s defence impregnable. The integrity and security of our country would not have been possible without their valuable services.”
“Apart from defending the frontiers of the country, our security forces successfully defeated the menace of terrorism. Pakistan single-handedly contained the scourge of terrorism due to the bravery and sacrifices of its forces. We should not forget that even during natural calamities and pandemics, our security forces stood shoulder to shoulder with their people and provided timely relief and assistance to their fellow countrymen.”
“Being the President of Pakistan, I regularly contact the families of the martyrs to pay homage and convey my feelings for them. During my interactions with them, I feel proud over their spirit of patriotism towards the motherland. The entire nation acknowledges their contributions towards the defence of the nation and salutes them for laying down their lives for the motherland.” “Pakistan is facing various challenges, and we need to forge unity among our ranks to overcome the challenges being faced by the country. Let us pledge on this day that we will never forget our valiant martyrs and reiterate our commitment to always honour them and express our undying love for these brave sons and daughters of the nation. Pakistan Paindabad!”