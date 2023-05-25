President Alvi calls for paying respect to martyrs

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi Wednesday said that the entire nation is proud of our valiant martyrs who displayed the spir­it of patriotism and fear­lessness in testing times throughout our history.

In his message on the occasion of Martyrs Rev­erence Day on May 25, the president said, “Today we observe Martyrs Rever­ence Day to pay tribute to the unprecedented cour­age and sacrifices of our ancestors and personnel of our securi­ty forces who have rendered great sac­rifices for the motherland.”

“The nation owes to the heroism and sacrifices offered by the jawans and officers of our Armed Forces, in­cluding Pakistan Army, Rangers, Air Force, Navy, Police, and other securi­ty institutions that made Pakistan’s defence impregnable. The integrity and security of our country would not have been possible without their valu­able services.”

“Apart from defending the frontiers of the country, our security forces suc­cessfully defeated the menace of ter­rorism. Pakistan single-handedly con­tained the scourge of terrorism due to the bravery and sacrifices of its forces. We should not forget that even during natural calamities and pandemics, our security forces stood shoulder to shoulder with their people and provid­ed timely relief and assistance to their fellow countrymen.”

“Being the President of Pakistan, I regularly contact the families of the martyrs to pay homage and convey my feelings for them. During my interac­tions with them, I feel proud over their spirit of patriotism towards the moth­erland. The entire nation acknowledg­es their contributions towards the de­fence of the nation and salutes them for laying down their lives for the mother­land.” “Pakistan is facing various chal­lenges, and we need to forge unity among our ranks to overcome the chal­lenges being faced by the country. Let us pledge on this day that we will nev­er forget our valiant martyrs and reit­erate our commitment to always hon­our them and express our undying love for these brave sons and daughters of the nation. Pakistan Paindabad!”