Engro announces strong results for 1st quarter

Staff Reporter
April 26, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Engro Corporation’s revenue from continued operations grew by 45% to PKR 104.3 billion versus PKR 72.1 billion in 2023, as per Q1 results announced on PSX. Consolidated PAT of Q1 stood at PKR 10.4b (EPS 10.66) versus PKR 8.8b in 2023. Higher profitability on account of higher fertilizer sales, improved margins, efficient plant operations, higher earnings from dollar-denominated businesses, and efficiencies derived through cost optimization. Alongside the results, the company announced first interim cash dividend of PKR 11/- per share.

Staff Reporter

