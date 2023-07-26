Bilawal greets Wang Yi on reappointment as Chinese FM

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday congratulated Wang Yi on his reappointment as China’s Foreign Minister. On his Twitter handle, the FM praised Wang Yi as ‘an astute and seasoned diplomat’ with whom he had the distinct pleasure of interacting twice last year. “I’m confident that under his watch our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership would grow from strength to strength,” he further added. Wang Yi was appointed as Foreign Minister of China by the country’s top legislature earlier in the day. China’s top legislature also voted to appoint Pan Gongsheng as central bank governor, as it convened a session. Qin Gang was removed from the post of foreign minister he concurrently held and Yi Gang was removed from the post of governor of the People’s Bank of China, according to a decision adopted at the fourth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC). Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to effectuate the decision. Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the session. A draft amendment to the Criminal Law was reviewed at the session. The amendment focuses on better implementing the Party Central Committee’s principles and policies regarding the fight against corruption and the protection of private enterprises in accordance with the law.