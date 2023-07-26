Bilawal greets Wang Yi on reappointment as Chinese FM

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari yesterday congrat­ulated Wang Yi on his reap­pointment as China’s Foreign Minister. On his Twitter handle, the FM praised Wang Yi as ‘an astute and seasoned diplomat’ with whom he had the distinct pleasure of interacting twice last year. “I’m confident that un­der his watch our all-weather strategic cooperative partner­ship would grow from strength to strength,” he further added. Wang Yi was appointed as For­eign Minister of China by the country’s top legislature earli­er in the day. China’s top legis­lature also voted to appoint Pan Gongsheng as central bank gov­ernor, as it convened a session. Qin Gang was removed from the post of foreign minister he concurrently held and Yi Gang was removed from the post of governor of the People’s Bank of China, according to a deci­sion adopted at the fourth ses­sion of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC). Chinese Pres­ident Xi Jinping signed a pres­idential order to effectuate the decision. Zhao Leji, chair­man of the NPC Standing Com­mittee, presided over the ses­sion. A draft amendment to the Criminal Law was reviewed at the session. The amendment focuses on better implement­ing the Party Central Commit­tee’s principles and policies regarding the fight against cor­ruption and the protection of private enterprises in accor­dance with the law.