Civil awards for frontline doctors, paramedics who died during Covid-19

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to hold an exclusive civil awards ceremo­ny for the doctors and paramed­ics who had lost lives their lives during COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said Monday. Last year on August 14, the Pres­ident of Pakistan had awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz posthumously to 299 doctors and paramedical staff who died while rendering services during the pandem­ic. However, due to unavailabili­ty of essential data and informa­tion with the Federal Ministry of Health, their names could not be included for civil awards cer­emonies held at the federal and provincial levels this March 23rd.