Civil awards for frontline doctors, paramedics who died during Covid-19

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to hold an exclusive civil awards ceremony for the doctors and paramedics who had lost lives their lives during COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said Monday. Last year on August 14, the President of Pakistan had awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz posthumously to 299 doctors and paramedical staff who died while rendering services during the pandemic. However, due to unavailability of essential data and information with the Federal Ministry of Health, their names could not be included for civil awards ceremonies held at the federal and provincial levels this March 23rd.