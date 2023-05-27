PM congratulates newly elected officials of CPNE

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the newly elected officials of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE).

In his message, the prime minister conveyed his heartfelt congratulation to Irshad Arif, Anwar Sajidi and Ejaz ul Haq on their election as President, Senior Vice President and Secretary General of CPNE respectively.

Expressing best wishes for the newly elected officials, Shehbaz Sharif said CPNE was a beautiful collection of distinguished names of writers and journalists. He said the election of the new officials was reflection of the confidence of their colleagues at CPNE.

The prime minister assured that the government would fully cooperate with CPNE’s efforts in the welfare and betterment of the journalist community.

“I pray for the newly elected officials to excel in their responsibilities and live up to the trust of their community,” he added.