Burewala Police claim two robbers killed by firing of own accomplices

BUREWALA - At least two rubbers were killed by the firing of their accomplices during an alleged police encounter in the lim­its of Gaggu police station, police said.

The robbers identified as Tariq Azim and Muneer were stated to be active criminals and history sheeters.

As per detail, the robber Tariq Azeem wounded a doctor named Dr Naveed by opening fire near Shah Ju­naid square in a robbing activity.

Upon tip-off, police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused, Tariq Azeem. After the arrest, police held his accomplice, Munir, upon his iden­tification.

When both of the criminals were taken back to the police station, un­identified four criminals suspected to be associates of the arrested rob­bers ambushed the cops. It resulted starting a fire exchange between both sides. As a result, as soon as the firing stopped, it was found the two robbers in custody were lying dead by the fir­ing of their accomplices which was claimed by the police.

The search for the escaped crimi­nals was underway as different teams were constituted to trace them forth­with. DSP Zafar Iqbal reached the lo­cation alongwith a contingent of po­lice officials, it was said.

MC RETRIEVES COMMERCIAL LAND WORTH RS1B FROM ENCROACHERS

A team of Municipal Committee Bu­rewala Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment operation demolishing illegal shops, make-shift structures and retrieved five-kanal commer­cial land owned by the state valuing around Rs1 billion.

An anti-encroachment squad led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ab­dul Basit Siddiqui, CO Imtiaz Ahmad Joiya and MOR Malik Ghulam Jilani dismantled the illegal structures with the help of heavy machinery from the old tahsil site in the heart of the city measuring over five-Kanal.

The squad was accompanying po­lice personnel, besides officials of MEPCO, SNGPL and PTCL.

The operation was part of ongoing efforts to transform Burewala into a model city, AC Siddiqui said, adding that it would continue in the future without any discrimination as per or­ders of the Punjab government.