Burewala Police claim two robbers killed by firing of own accomplices

BUREWALA - At least two rubbers were killed by the firing of their accomplices during an alleged police encounter in the limits of Gaggu police station, police said.
The robbers identified as Tariq Azim and Muneer were stated to be active criminals and history sheeters.
As per detail, the robber Tariq Azeem wounded a doctor named Dr Naveed by opening fire near Shah Junaid square in a robbing activity.
Upon tip-off, police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused, Tariq Azeem. After the arrest, police held his accomplice, Munir, upon his identification.
When both of the criminals were taken back to the police station, unidentified four criminals suspected to be associates of the arrested robbers ambushed the cops. It resulted starting a fire exchange between both sides. As a result, as soon as the firing stopped, it was found the two robbers in custody were lying dead by the firing of their accomplices which was claimed by the police.
The search for the escaped criminals was underway as different teams were constituted to trace them forthwith. DSP Zafar Iqbal reached the location alongwith a contingent of police officials, it was said.
MC RETRIEVES COMMERCIAL LAND WORTH RS1B FROM ENCROACHERS
A team of Municipal Committee Burewala Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment operation demolishing illegal shops, make-shift structures and retrieved five-kanal commercial land owned by the state valuing around Rs1 billion.
An anti-encroachment squad led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdul Basit Siddiqui, CO Imtiaz Ahmad Joiya and MOR Malik Ghulam Jilani dismantled the illegal structures with the help of heavy machinery from the old tahsil site in the heart of the city measuring over five-Kanal.
The squad was accompanying police personnel, besides officials of MEPCO, SNGPL and PTCL.
The operation was part of ongoing efforts to transform Burewala into a model city, AC Siddiqui said, adding that it would continue in the future without any discrimination as per orders of the Punjab government.