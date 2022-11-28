Share:

Canada has decided to move its visa processing centre back to the Pakistani capital from Abu Dhabi after a hiatus of ten years.

An official of the North American country said that the Canadian government has set aside a whooping amount in this regard.

Pakistan has long been asked Canada to review its decision of moving its visa centre to the Gulf country as applicants suffered due to the shifting of the office.

In 2019, then Pakistan’s high commissioner to Canada had urged the Canadian government to move the visa processing centre back to its high commission in Islamabad as other Western countries resumed the services in view of the improved security situation.

He had said that reopening of the visa office would enable the Canadian immigration officials to ascertain the credentials of applications within Pakistan.

The Canadian government had moved its visa office from Islamabad to Abu Dhabi and the United Kingdom due to security reasons around ten years ago.

As the Pakistan managed to improve the security situation by removing militant groups, several Western countries have shifted their visa offices back to their high commissions and embassies in Islamabad.