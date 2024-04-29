3rd Pak-Kyrgyzstan Investment Conference to be held in May

LAHORE - Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis Sunday announced that the upcoming three-day 3rd Pak-Kyrgyzstan Investment Conference would be held here in Lahore next month, a significant step towards fostering economic ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Reviewing the conference arrangements here at Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH), he said the choice of Lahore as the host city underscores its significance as a vibrant economic hub and a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to promoting international partnerships. “With its rich cultural heritage and dynamic business environment, this city provides an ideal backdrop for facilitating meaningful exchanges and forging lasting connections between businesses, investors, and policymakers,” he remarked. He asserted, “As the conference approaches, anticipation is high for fruitful discussions, innovative ideas, and concrete action plans that will not only deepen economic ties but also pave the way for sustained growth and prosperity in the region. Through collaborative efforts and shared vision, two countries are poised to unlock new opportunities and chart a path towards a more prosperous future.”

Meher Kashif Younis said that the forefront of this collaboration was the emphasis on leveraging advancements in Information Technology (IT) to drive innovation and enhance productivity across various sectors. With the global IT landscape evolving rapidly, he added, both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan recognise the importance of harnessing technology to propel their economies forward. By fostering partnerships in this field, the conference aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, promote investment, and spur entrepreneurship. He said the conference would spotlight the importance of higher technical education in building a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of modern industries.

Recognising the pivotal role of education in driving socio-economic development, stakeholders from both countries would deliberate on strategies to enhance collaboration in this critical area. By aligning educational initiatives with industry needs, the conference seeks to equip the youth with the requisite skills and knowledge to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market, he concluded.