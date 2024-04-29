KP CM aide visits Police Lines Mansehra, reviews ETEA test

MANSEHRA - Advisor for Tourism and Culture to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zahid Khan Zeb on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Police Lines in Mansehra to review the process of physical tests for new police recruitments, organised by the Education and Testing Evaluation Agency (ETEA).

After the inspection of the physical examination stages and gathering feedback from organizers, Zahid Khan Zeb visited the District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra to address identified issues in the recruitment process.

He emphasised the critical need for transparency, better security arrangements, and a firm commitment to upholding the principles of law.

Zahid Khan Zeb underscored the government’s dedication to ensuring transparency and merit in police recruitments, asserting that no compromise would be tolerated.

He emphasised the importance of harnessing the talent of educated youth and safeguarding everyone’s rights through a fair and transparent process.

In response to Zahid Khan Zeb’s directives, DPO Mansehra, Shafiqullah Gandapur, reviewed the security arrangements for the physical tests.

He assured Zahid Khan Zeb that all stages of police recruitments would adhere to transparency and merit, with robust security measures in place.

Zahid Khan Zeb emphasized on the need to remove the bottlenecks to make all recruitment processes more transparent and further improve security arrangements there.

He underlined the need to ensure that the test is based purely on merit as he said the present KP government will ever never compromise on the rule of law and merit so that the talent of our educated and talented youth is not wasted and instead merit and transparency is ensured at every cost in the recruitment and appointment process including the physical test for the Jawans joining the KP police.

Zahid Zeb on the occasion made it clear that the present PTI-led provincial government wanted to ensure the supremacy of merit in all sectors including the police force and to give equal opportunities to the educated youth to join with full confidence and freely demonstrate their God gifted capabilities.

He said that our valiant police force is the pride of the people and its Jawans are our valuable asset who have always safeguarded the lives, properties, honour and dignity of the ordinary citizens.

He acknowledged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have fulfilled aspirations of the people without any fear or favour in line with its great mission and has also rendered matchless sacrifices for the sake of duty.